HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 338.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,030 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,272.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 142,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 136,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 86,374 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,355,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,086,000.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.53. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $62.94.

