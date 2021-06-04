HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,138 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after acquiring an additional 864,572 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,024,000 after acquiring an additional 552,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,018,000 after acquiring an additional 246,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT opened at $232.19 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $177.21 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.96.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.