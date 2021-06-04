Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 43.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Hexcel stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.90 and a beta of 1.53. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $64.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

