Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,944,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

