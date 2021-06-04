HempCoin (THC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,832.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.50 million and $5,832.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,908.11 or 1.00202770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012184 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00087541 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001102 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002663 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,186,197 coins and its circulating supply is 262,051,047 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

