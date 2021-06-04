Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Insider Sells £19,840 in Stock

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) insider Nigel Hanbury sold 12,800 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total value of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

Nigel Hanbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Nigel Hanbury sold 151,500 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £249,975 ($326,593.94).

Shares of Helios Underwriting stock opened at GBX 155.05 ($2.03) on Friday. Helios Underwriting Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £105.05 million and a PE ratio of 103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 163.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Helios Underwriting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

