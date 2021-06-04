HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €88.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.01 ($94.13).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI opened at €76.58 ($90.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €44.04 ($51.81) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a 50-day moving average of €76.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.11.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.