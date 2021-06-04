HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $82.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

