Head-To-Head Review: Jamf (JAMF) & The Competition

Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF) is one of 316 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Jamf to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Jamf and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamf -6.05% 2.23% 1.58% Jamf Competitors -39.45% -61.06% -3.56%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jamf and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamf 0 3 9 0 2.75 Jamf Competitors 2151 11276 21068 606 2.57

Jamf presently has a consensus target price of $45.27, indicating a potential upside of 22.42%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 19.02%. Given Jamf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jamf is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Jamf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Jamf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jamf and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jamf $269.45 million -$22.77 million 462.25 Jamf Competitors $1.91 billion $321.97 million 54.77

Jamf’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Jamf beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections. The company's customers comprise enterprises in a range of industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications to connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud. It also offers Jamf Nation, an online community of IT professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and provides professional services. The company sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, a direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through its channel partners, including Apple. Jamf Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

