Head-To-Head Contrast: MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) & CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of CBIZ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MJ has a beta of -0.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MJ and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ 663.06% 284.83% 48.78% CBIZ 9.29% 12.90% 6.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MJ and CBIZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MJ and CBIZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $820,000.00 38.85 -$3.96 million N/A N/A CBIZ $963.90 million 1.81 $78.30 million $1.42 23.13

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Summary

CBIZ beats MJ on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices segment offers managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

