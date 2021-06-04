Head-To-Head Comparison: RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN)

Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Cicero alerts:

This table compares Cicero and RumbleON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cicero $1.54 million 1.62 -$1.61 million N/A N/A RumbleON $416.43 million 0.31 -$25.00 million ($9.48) -4.05

Cicero has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON.

Profitability

This table compares Cicero and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cicero N/A N/A N/A RumbleON -1.97% -210.20% -14.09%

Volatility and Risk

Cicero has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cicero and RumbleON, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cicero 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00

RumbleON has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.18%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Cicero.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cicero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 89.0% of Cicero shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cicero beats RumbleON on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cicero Company Profile

Cicero Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, and telecommunications industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Level 8 Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cicero Inc. in January 2007. Cicero Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation Service segment provides automotive transportation services primarily between dealerships and auctions. It operates a platform that facilitates the ability of all participants in the supply chain, including RumbleOn, other dealers, and consumers to buy-sell-trade-finance-transport pre-owned vehicles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cicero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cicero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.