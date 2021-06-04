Head to Head Comparison: Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Westaim has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and The Westaim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A The Westaim $24.85 million 13.14 -$34.40 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Westaim.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Westaim shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of The Westaim shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and The Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -146.99% The Westaim -219.20% 4.40% 3.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arch Therapeutics and The Westaim, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 The Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arch Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $1.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1,222.12%. The Westaim has a consensus target price of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 82.02%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than The Westaim.

Summary

Arch Therapeutics beats The Westaim on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. Its flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

