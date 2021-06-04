HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Purchases $13,274.73 in Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,274.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HCHC opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $333.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.99.

Get HC2 alerts:

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in HC2 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in HC2 by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 165,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in HC2 by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 46,297 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 37.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.