Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $384.58 million-$413.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.83 million.

HA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of HA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,307. Hawaiian has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.