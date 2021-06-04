Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HE stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.