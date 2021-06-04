Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research firms have commented on HRGLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$45.07 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 462. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.36.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

