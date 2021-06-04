Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

HBRIY opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

