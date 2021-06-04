Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 271 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,620 shares of company stock valued at $20,576,045. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $144.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

