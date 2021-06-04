Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 2.0% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $357.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

