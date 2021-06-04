Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 548 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Waters accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth $1,744,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Waters by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Waters by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,487. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.15. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $326.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

