Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 214 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,909,000 after buying an additional 76,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $146.54. The company had a trading volume of 29,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.56. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

