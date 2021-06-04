Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 393.80 ($5.15). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 380.80 ($4.98), with a volume of 560,954 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 380.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The stock has a market cap of £757.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.82.

In other news, insider Tom Singer acquired 10,000 shares of Halfords Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

