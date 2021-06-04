Hacken Token Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $48.52 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00067243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.79 or 0.00314459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00252751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.69 or 0.01137436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,704.65 or 0.99807976 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00032728 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 319,681,246 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

