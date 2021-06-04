GXChain Achieves Market Cap of $66.08 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002567 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $66.08 million and approximately $27.36 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 53.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000209 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000207 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001944 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,289,916 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

