GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 681,950 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,950 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Viavi Solutions worth $58,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 23.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 212,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $134,875.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,827,019.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,989 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $17.37. 8,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,003. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.75. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

