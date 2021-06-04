GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $94.44 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 999,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,593 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $94,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $100.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

