GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835,716 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Element Solutions worth $50,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3,164.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $41,874,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,552,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,527,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after buying an additional 1,594,643 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. 4,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,565. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several analysts have commented on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

