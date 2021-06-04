GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,946 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $54,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,674,000 after purchasing an additional 134,873 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,669,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,061,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $92,543,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after buying an additional 271,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,532,094. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $146.03. 3,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.