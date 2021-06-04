Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,750 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innovative Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $262,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 39.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 102,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,236,000 after purchasing an additional 106,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

NYSE:AIT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.58. The company had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,576. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.