Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.69. 679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,199. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $170.30 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.20.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

