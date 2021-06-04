Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $22.71 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 1.8% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $22,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Charter Communications by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $680.00. The company had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,566. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $660.35. The stock has a market cap of $128.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.