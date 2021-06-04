Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.24. 10,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,556. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.55. The company has a market capitalization of $198.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

