Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 180,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.99. 2,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.59 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

