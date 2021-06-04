Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after purchasing an additional 347,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,907,000 after purchasing an additional 158,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CF traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $55.70. 14,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,602. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

