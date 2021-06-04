Guidewire Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,073 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,411% compared to the average daily volume of 71 call options.

GWRE stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -405.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after acquiring an additional 702,329 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,002,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,597,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $146,794,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.56.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

