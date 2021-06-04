Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.56.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE stock opened at $101.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.89. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $122,181.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $504,584.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,002,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $146,794,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.