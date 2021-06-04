Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of VALN stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. Valneva has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $31.33.
About Valneva
Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.