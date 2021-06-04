GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $260,000 Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

NYSE UTZ opened at $24.24 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

