GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,814 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $55.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

