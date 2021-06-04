GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $271,000 Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 138,011 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,834,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 199,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,237,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 613,233 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 123,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

