GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 957 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $4,090,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,894,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total transaction of $2,669,252.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,488,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $90,684,468 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $271.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.31.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

