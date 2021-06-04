GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 2,595 Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DORM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of DORM opened at $104.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.00. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.41 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

