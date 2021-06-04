GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 17,204 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,749,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after purchasing an additional 633,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,800 shares of company stock worth $1,482,934. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.