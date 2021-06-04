Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,535.00

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Grumpy Finance has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $13,535.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00082198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00026349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.54 or 0.01012448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,636.82 or 0.09356276 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,682,722,638,056 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.