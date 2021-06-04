GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) is AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 238.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088,497 shares during the quarter. GrowGeneration accounts for approximately 9.6% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 2.65% of GrowGeneration worth $76,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRWG. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,202. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRWG traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $41.88. 9,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,213. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.88 and a beta of 2.91.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

