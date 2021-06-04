Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Down 2.3%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares were down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.43 and last traded at $33.65. Approximately 2,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 964,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of -0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,250. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,555 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,685 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 727.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,231 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after acquiring an additional 884,560 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 784,579 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

