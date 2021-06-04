Grid+ (GRID) Price Reaches $0.21

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Grid+ has a total market cap of $8.27 million and $57,445.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00076821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.32 or 0.00974412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.55 or 0.09683645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00050115 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

GRID is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

