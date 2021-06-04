Greif (NYSE:GEF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Greif hiked its adjusted earnings per share guidance for second-quarter fiscal 2021 to $1.11-$1.15 citing stronger-than-anticipated volumes and selling prices in the Global Industrial Packaging business, and a slightly lower-than-anticipated tax rate. The mid-point of the guidance indicates year-over-year growth of 19%. Earnings estimates for the quarter have gone up lately. The company has been witnessing improvement in many of its key end markets, which is expected to aid results this year. However, higher input costs and SG&A expenses will hurt margins. However, pricing actions, focus on cost control and operational execution will boost margins in this scenario. A strong and diverse product portfolio, along with the Caraustar buyout, will also drive growth. However, high debt and uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greif has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $60.64 on Monday. Greif has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.80.

In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Greif by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

