Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Insider Buys £150.15 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) insider Nick Sanderson bought 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($196.17).

Shares of GPOR opened at GBX 738 ($9.64) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,130.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Great Portland Estates Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 756.50 ($9.88).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 829 ($10.83) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 679 ($8.87).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

