Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.55

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 4869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPEAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.